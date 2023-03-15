Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's Citadel renewed for season 2 ahead of show debut

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s extremely expensive venture, Citadel, has been renewed for season 2. The Russo brothers’ series has been renewed ahead of its April 28 debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details on the number of episodes season 2 will have, are yet to be disclosed. Citadel season 1 will have six episodes.

The high-profile series was first announced in mid-2018 when Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke unveiled plans for the “large-scope, multi-layered international event series.” Coming from Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel already has plans for an Indian adaptation as the studio hopes the spy drama can become an all-important fully owned franchise for the streaming giant.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Citadel continues to be one of the most expensive projects in recent. Many portions of the show had to be reshot, and reworked after half of the show’s creative team departed amid creative differences. After Rings of Power, Citadel is the second-most-expensive show ever made.

Citadel is special in many ways for the lead cast. In an interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed she received pay parity for the first time in her two-decade career. The show will stream on Amazon Prime from April 28.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.