Priyanka Chopra is all praises for Oscar nominated documentary, The Elephant Whisperers

While SS Rajamouli’s RRR takes the cake for being the most talked about project from India at the international awards circuit, there is another that deserves equal if not more love. We are talking about The Elephant Whisperers that has earned a nomination at this year’s Oscars in the documentary section. The film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is earning praise all over the world, for its unique storyline and heartwarming message.

Among its champions is none other than global superstar Priyanka Chopra, who recently showered praise for the documentary film. The film is about an orphaned elephant in southern India who finds solace in an unlikely way when a couple adopts him as their own. Produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment, the film is among the most talked about films from India in 2023.

Competing in the Best Documentary Short category at Oscars 2023, The Elephant Whisperers, grabbed actor Priyanka Chopra’s attention recently as she wrote, “A trunk filled with emotions. One of the most heartwarming documentaries I have seen recently… Loved It”. Big shoutout to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm for bringing this amazing story to life." Oscars 2023 is scheduled for March 12.