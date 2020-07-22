Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of being a part of entertainment industry; watch

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating 20 years of being a part of the entertainment industry. She shared a video on her Instagram with her fans as she encouraged them to become a part of the celebrations by going through her 20 best moments of being a part of the industry.

Her video message was captioned: “2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020.”

Check out the video here:

2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! 🙈 You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVdhL6SQOS — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2020 ×

Soon after the video came out, her fans got excited and one fan page reacted, “The best journey ever and is just starting!!! Can’t wait!” Another wrote, “What? Only 20 moments? For a person who achieved and made so much it’s gonna be haaard! We’re proud of you and proud to be by your side! Count us in! #20in2020.”

Recently, when Priyanka turned 38, she thanked her fans, family for sending their birthday wishes.