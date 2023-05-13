Priyanka Chopra arrives in New Delhi for sister Parineeti's engagement - See pics

Chopra landed in India on Saturday morning. However, she arrived without her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who stayed back in the US. For the unversed, the singer's schedule is all packed up because of his Jonas Brothers' tour. The Citadel actress looked stunning in the co-ord brown outfit as she greeted the paparazzi at the airport with namaste. She topped her look with a black cap, sunglasses, and cool loafers. Last night, Chopra was pictured at the London airport.

Parineeti and Raghav have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship. However, it is expected that they will make an official announcement today.

Preparations are in full swing



Multiple sources have revealed that the big function will take place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. On Friday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of the engagement venue, where preparations for the ceremony were underway.



Reports are also coming in that many Bollywood celebrities have been invited to the ceremony. As per India Today, the intimate ceremony will kick off at 5 PM in the evening. Around 150 people will be in attendance, including friends and family.

A day before the ceremony, Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai apartment was decked out with shimmering lights, clearly indicating that the celebrations are in full swing on both sides.



More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship.



Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours when they were spotted on dinner dates in Mumbai in March.



For the unversed, Chadha is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and is the youngest member of Parliament. He hails from New Delhi and has studied at the London School of Economics. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met each other during their university days in the UK, and they have been close friends since.