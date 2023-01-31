Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal their daughter's face for the first time

The Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony was attended by the Jonas family and Priyanka Chopra sat with her one-year-old daughter Malti Marie in the front row as they cheered on the special moment. Kevin and Joe's wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, were also seen posing for a group picture.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year. The couple had kept their daughter away from the public eye so far. Even when the couple shared pictures of the family of three, they would usually add an emoji to hide their daughter's face.



Several users on social media had earlier accused Chopra of using Malti as a prop. The mother-daughter duo appeared on Vogue cover a few weeks back but Malti was seen sitting facing Priyanka with her back towards the camera.