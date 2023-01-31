Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal their daughter's face for the first time
Story highlights
Malti Marie Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, made her public debut on Monday as her father along with Kevin and Joe Jonas were honoured at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Weeks after she turned one, Maltie Marie Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made her public debut as her father was honoured at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame along with Joe and Kevin Jonas.
The Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony was attended by the Jonas family and Priyanka Chopra sat with her one-year-old daughter Malti Marie in the front row as they cheered on the special moment. Kevin and Joe's wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, were also seen posing for a group picture.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year. The couple had kept their daughter away from the public eye so far. Even when the couple shared pictures of the family of three, they would usually add an emoji to hide their daughter's face.
Several users on social media had earlier accused Chopra of using Malti as a prop. The mother-daughter duo appeared on Vogue cover a few weeks back but Malti was seen sitting facing Priyanka with her back towards the camera.
Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face 👶@priyankachopra @nickjonas #MaltiMarie #PriyankaChopra #priyankadaughter #jonasdaughter#JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/YNsuE0MI3b— Jurita Das (@JuriDas10423163) January 31, 2023
While many users questioned the need of having her daughter in her pictures if she doesn't want to reveal her face, PC's fans backed her and said it's her "right and choice".
On Monday, Malti Marie dressed in a pink outfit with a white headband sat on her mother's lap and cheered her dad on stage. Priyanka wore a body-hugging brown dress. The Jonas Brothers later posed for a photo with their wives. Kevin's two daughters too had joined for the family photo.