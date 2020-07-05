Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to close their Sussex Royal charity officially

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are shutting down their Sussex Royal charity, as the couple are working on their non-profit organization Archewell.

According to the sources, the paperwork has been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the charity and the charity formally enters a period of 'solvent liquidation', as per the source. The duke will continue as director and trustee of Sussex Royal charity until the process is complete.

The couple, are entirely focusing on the new ventures going forward, that include Travalyst, a sustainable travel initiative led by Prince Harry. The couple has earlier revealed their plan to start a new organization, Archewell, following their move to Los Angeles.

On 31 March this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially stepped down as senior, working members of the royal family.

The public launch of Archewell is now expected in 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic, as the couple aims to provide both education and emotional support and many more services and will also create a website, similar to the former actress's deleted blog, The Tig.