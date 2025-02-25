Actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli is now officially married. Koli, who is famously known as Mostly Sane, tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday (Feb 25).



Days after the pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple got hitched in a dreamy wedding today. Sharing fun photos on her Instagram, Kohli wrote, ''25.2.25 ♥️🧿.''

The newlyweds looked stunning in the day-wedding. For their special day, the couple twinned in pastel-shade outfits by designer Anita Dongre. Prajakta wore a peech lehenga with green and silver detailling. She accessorised her look with a choker necklace, earrings, maang tikka, and bangles.

The actress looked beautiful, leaving her wavy tresses open with subtle makeup that perfectly matched her outfit. Meanwhile, Khanal wore a white sherwani with an embroidered kurta and pagri.



The intimate wedding ceremony was held at Oleander Farms in Karjat in the presence of close friends and family.



Soon after the photos were dropped, the newlywed's friends, fans, and followers were quick to congratulate the couple.



One user wrote, ''Awwwwww the cutest pics and the cutest couple ♥️ this made my heart happy.''



Another user wrote, ''Congratulations ❤️ So happy to see you two and the smiles 😍🧿.''

Pre-wedding festivities

Several photos and videos from Koli and Khanal's pre-wedding festivities have gone viral across the internet. Recently, the actress shared a bunch of photos from the sangeet on Instagram.



Looking stunning as a perfect Marathi bridal, the actress wore a red saree with golden embroidery and a choker necklace. The highlight of her look was Marathi nath (nose ring). She completed her look with a gajra-adorned hair bun. Meanwhile, Vrishank looked smart in a classic black ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane) Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating each other since their college days. The couple got engaged in 2023.



