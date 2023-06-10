Popular k-pop boy-band EXO is all set to make a comeback in July, read more details inside
Story highlights
Popular boy band which stopped making music in 2021 due to several lawsuits is set make its comback in July with its seventh album.
K-pop group EXO is all set to return with a new album this year. According to reports, the comeback will take place on July 10, 2023. Exo is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul formed by SM Entertainment. It was founded in 2011 and debuted in 2012.
The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, Kai, and Sehun. Their music is in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese.
The big comeback
EXO members will be marking their comeback next month with their upcoming seventh album. The untitled album will be out on July 10, as per SM Entertainment.
The agency confirmed the news in a statement: "EXO’s 7th full-length album will be released on July 10. As they’ve worked hard on the album, the promotions will proceed as planned, and the detailed schedule will be released soon."
About EXO
EXO was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. Their comeback album will be their first group release since 2021. Their last release was a special album titled ''Don’t Fight the Feeling''. Some of the most popular songs by EXO are ''Love Shot'' (2018), ''Obsession'' (2019), ''Tempo'' (2018), ''Ko Ko Bop'' (2017), ''Power'' (2017), ''Lotto'' (2016) and ''For Life'' (2016).
Fans’ reaction
Fans could not keep their calm after the great announcement. One of the fans wrote, " Finally after 4 years and 8 months exo ot8 will be come back, I can’t stop crying."
y’all EXO confirmed their comeback on july 10th ❤️🔥 the long awaited comeback… our kings are coming 😭😭— Tartiel. (@dultta5) June 9, 2023
EXO COMEBACK 2023
EXO COMEBACK JULY 10#EXOISBACK #EXOISCOMING pic.twitter.com/s9kgjGzjIE
Another wrote, "Is this for real?? OMG the rollercoaster of emotions that I’m experiencing right now. Gosh, at least this news cheered me up big time. Just what I needed the most."
Is this for real?? 😳 OMG the rollercoaster of emotions that I'm experiencing right now 📉📉📈📈📈📈 Gosh, at least this news cheered me up big time 🥹🥹🥹 Just what I needed the most 🥹🥹🥹 #EXOISCOMING #EXOISBACK #EXO https://t.co/rnVtfZa3nU— xoxocaiexo (@xoxocaiexo) June 9, 2023
EXO members Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, and Sehun were recently seen at Gimpo Airport, South Korea. According to a report, Kai, who is currently serving in the military, has also made his contribution to the upcoming album as well.
this is so damn cool i'm gonna use it everywhere— raha𔘓 CBX🐿 (@bemyEXO4ever) June 9, 2023
EXO COMEBACK 2023#EXOISBACK #EXOISCOMINGpic.twitter.com/hKa8ScToyF
It was recently reported that three members of EXO, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, have filed a lawsuit to end their contract with their agency SM Entertainment.
