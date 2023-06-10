Popular k-pop boy-band EXO is all set to make a comeback in July, read more details inside

K-pop group EXO is all set to return with a new album this year. According to reports, the comeback will take place on July 10, 2023. Exo is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul formed by SM Entertainment. It was founded in 2011 and debuted in 2012.



The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, Kai, and Sehun. Their music is in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese.

The big comeback

EXO members will be marking their comeback next month with their upcoming seventh album. The untitled album will be out on July 10, as per SM Entertainment.



The agency confirmed the news in a statement: "EXO’s 7th full-length album will be released on July 10. As they’ve worked hard on the album, the promotions will proceed as planned, and the detailed schedule will be released soon."

About EXO

EXO was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. Their comeback album will be their first group release since 2021. Their last release was a special album titled ''Don’t Fight the Feeling''. Some of the most popular songs by EXO are ''Love Shot'' (2018), ''Obsession'' (2019), ''Tempo'' (2018), ''Ko Ko Bop'' (2017), ''Power'' (2017), ''Lotto'' (2016) and ''For Life'' (2016).

Fans’ reaction

Fans could not keep their calm after the great announcement. One of the fans wrote, " Finally after 4 years and 8 months exo ot8 will be come back, I can’t stop crying."