Police complaint filed against Ranveer Singh for 'hurting sentiments' with his naked photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the whole country ever since the photos from his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine were revealed to the public. The debate is going on in all mediums and has become a heated topic in the country. But, the photoshoot has now landed the actor in major trouble.



A case has been registered in his name in Mumbai, Maharastra for “hurting sentiments of women" through his naked photos, as per ANI.

The complaint has been submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Mumbai-based NGO. In the complaint, they stated that Ranveer's recent naked photoshoot has hurt the ''sentiments of women and insulted their modesty'', an official told ANI.



The application was filed seeking to register an FIR against the '83' actors, but so far no FIR has been filed.



“We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring,” ANI quoted the official as saying via HT.

However, Ranveer's photoshoot has been applauded by all his friends in the industry. Today, Ranveer's 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt has reacted to his viral photoshoot. On Monday, mom-to-be Alia was asked about Singh's viral nude photoshoot to which Ranveer's close pal reacted in the sweetest way.



Alia said, “I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh''. Read full story here:

Further speaking in Hindi, she said, ''toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti hu (I can’t even tolerate this question). I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies so, we should only give him love”.

