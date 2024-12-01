New Delhi, India

Allu Arjun has found himself in legal trouble, just a few days ahead of his Pushpa 2: The Rule release.

A police complaint has been registered against the Telugu actor for referring to his fans as ''army'' during an event in Mumbai recently.

FIR filed against Allu Arjun

While the actor and the entire team of the movie have been busy with the promotions of the movie, a police complaint has taken over the headlines.

As per the report, the actor offended a person as he referred to his fans as an army.

According to Aadhnan Telugu, a man named Srinivas Goud called out the actor's terminology by taking legal action.

He has filed a complaint against the actor at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

As per the reports, Srinivas, who is the president of the Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation, has said that the actor should not refer to his fans as an army. In addition to this, he added that the army is an honourable post.

In a video, he says, “We have filed a complaint against Tollywood star Allu Arjun requesting him not to use the word army for his fan base. Army is an honourable post; they’re the ones who protect our country, so you can’t call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead.”

What Allu Arjun has said?

Over the years, Arjun has been referring to his fans as army. While hailing the support that he has received from his fans, he said during Pushpa 2 promotion in Mumbai, ''I don’t have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they’re like my family. They stand by me; they celebrate me. They stand for me like an army. I love you all; I will make you proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans.''

Arjun's team has yet to react to the complaint.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The sequel to the 2021 movie sees Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj.

The movie will star Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The movie will hit the theatres on Dec 5.

(With inputs from agencies)