PM Modi praises Grammy winner Ricky Kej's instrumental rendition of Indian national anthem

Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej's instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem was released on 14 August and it has already found a fan in Indian PM Narendra Modi. Kej has created the version by collaborating with the 100-member British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Kej says it's his gift to Indians all across the world.



PM Modi was one of the first to appreciate Kej's version of the anthem. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”



Kej released a 60-second video on the eve of Independence Day, August 14, as a gift to fellow Indians.

This rendition of the Indian National Anthem recorded by the world's largest Symphony Orchestra at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios was released on Independence Day.

Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Kej shared the video and captioned it, “A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India's National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer :-) I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day - use it, share it, and watch it, but with respect :-) It is yours now. Jai Hind. Happy #independenceday #Rickykej @narendramodi.”

A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at… pic.twitter.com/sqJGW8mTDu — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 14, 2023 ×

Sharing his excitement about the anthem, the 3-time Grammy-winning Composer told news agency ANI, "I am feeling huge pride. We are a new India. We are participating in international decisions like climate change and global economics. In fact, other countries are taking leadership from us. This anthem is a representation of the new India with the largest orchestra of 100 members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to ever record the Indian national anthem."