Pink responds to 'shading' Christina Aguilera claims: You all are nuts

Singer Pink did not shade fellow pop star Christian Aguilera in an interview, contrary to what media reports are stating. When Pink was asked in a video interview to rank her music videos, the singer said some things that people mistook as a shade on Christina Aguilera. The two female stars collaborated on the 2001 single “Lady Marmalade”. Mya and Lil’ Kim also worked on the single with Pink and Christina.

In the said interview, Pink said, “Well, there’s ‘Lady Marmalade’. I’m gonna put that down here at 12. It wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun, and it was like a lot of fuss — and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice.” When she did not take Christina’s name among people she had fun working with, netizens started a thread of comments on Pink throwing a shade on Christina.

After reading all those comments, Pink replied, “Y’all are nuts. Xtina had s— to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f—ing drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling.”

Pink clarified, “And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s—. Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her a–.”

