Pink makes rare red carpet appearance with kids Willow and Jameson

Pink came to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet with her two kids. Dressed in a white blazer and dress, the paparazzi went crazy as her children posed for photos at the music awards. She shares daughter Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart.

Her daughter Willow was seen in a light pink dress with a sparkly top and black boots while Jameson wore a grey suit vest with matching pants, white short and sneakers.

At the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Pink was honoured with the Icon award. The awards ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She won the iHeartRadio Icon award for "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide,"

At the red carpet, Pink teases names of other singers who will join her in her performance. She said that they will later join her on tour this year. Her upcoming concerts will feature opening acts by Pat Benatar & Neil Geraldo, followed by Brandi Carlile, Gwen Stefani, Grouplove, Viki Gabor, Gayle, KidCutUp and The Script.

