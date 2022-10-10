Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant and Ishaan are desi ghostbusters

The Ghostbusters are here! The most anticipated trailer of Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar's film is finally out, and it's going to be a rollercoaster ride. The horror-comedy will be released in theatres on November 4, 2022.

On Monday, the makers released the first trailer, which is full of ghosts and comedy. The trailer starts off by showing Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Both of them get a special power one night through which they can see a ghost.

Katrina is playing a fashionable ghost who reaches out to desi ghostbusters Ishaan and Sidharth to bring down the antagonist of the film, Aatma Ram, played by Jackie Shroff. The chemistry between the trio is amazing as they hunt down the ghost wandering and troubling people around in the city.

Looking at the trailer looks like the trio will surely keep the audience hooked with their funniest and wittiest remarks throughout the film.



The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.



Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath have penned the script.



In the film Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur are in supporting roles.

