Penn Badgley-starrer 'You' season 4 gets an early premiere date

Penn Badgley's fans won't have to wait too long for 'You' season 4 as the makers of the psychological thriller have announced that the series will be getting an early release. Yes, you read it right! Netflix’s serial killer thriller is all set to premiere one day earlier than expected.

Now, with the latest update, the first half of the season will broadcast on February 9 and the second half will release one month later on March 9.

Sharing the news on social media via its official handle, Netflix wrote, "London's calling. Part 1 of You Season 4 shall now be arriving on February 9 with Part 2 following March 9." A new poster was also shared with the announcement. Check out the tweet below.

London's calling.



Part 1 of You Season 4 shall now be arriving on February 9 with Part 2 following March 9 pic.twitter.com/TDmPDoFEIf — Netflix (@netflix) November 24, 2022

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the series revolves around the question “What would you do for love?”. Badgley plays the character of Joe Goldberg in the series, who is someone who can do almost anything for love.

In the previous season, we saw Joe leaving Madre Linda to look for Marienne (played by Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. In the fourth season which is set in London, Joe will be seen adopting a new moniker, Professor Jonathan Moore.

Other than Badgley, season 4 will also feature Lukas Gage, Charlotte Richie, Ed Speelers, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Tati Gabrielle among others.

The series is produced and bankrolled by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment. As executive producers, Greg Berlanti is joined by Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo.

