Penn Badgley and Wife Domino Kirke welcome first child together

'You' star Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke recently welcomed their first child together- a baby boy. Kirke revelled the news on her Instagram page.



Kirk shared a photo of the placenta printed on a piece of paper and wrote, "His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum." Later, Kirk also posted a photo of herself sleeping next to her newborn to her Instagram story.

Earlier, this year, Penn and his wife Domino revealed they are expecting their first child. Kirke is also mom to her 10-year-old son, Cassius, whom she shares with her ex, Morgan O'Kane.



The couple started dating in 2014 and tied the knot three years later in Brooklyn.



Penn is well known for playing Dan Humphrey, on 'Gossip Girl', and after his short break from Hollywood, he again made headlines, for playing Joe on the Netflix hit 'You'.