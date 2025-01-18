Hathiram Chaudhary, the permanent resident of Paatal Lok (netherworld) is back, and with him, so is the world of crime and murky dealings that need a desperate cleanup. Paatal Lok Season 1 came out during the first lockdown and blew everyone's mind with its taut storyline and strong performances. It opened up ways for other similar cop stories that dealt with cases from the underbelly of society. Some were good, some were mere copies, but none captured the attention of viewers the way Paatal Lok had. It took the makers 5 years to come up with a sequel, and after watching season 2 of Paatal Lok, I have to admit it was worth the wait.

The Plot of Paatal Lok 2

Hathiram Chaudharuy, inspector in Delhi Police looking after the Jamuna Par area, is still where we left him. His peers and even juniors have moved on in life, doing well in life professionally while he is continuing to do his duty. A missing person's case leads Chaudhary to the office of newly appointed ACP Imran Ansari (Ishwaak Singh) who had served as a sub-inspector years back and reported to Chaudhary. Ansari, the topper from the new batch of IPS, is in charge of a murder case of Nagaland's political leader. It's a high-profile case, as the leader was in the capital to attend a business summit that would enhance industrial development and tourism in Nagaland. The case somehow has a link to the missing person Chaudhary is on the lookout for.

There is an initial bit of awkwardness between Chaudhary and Ansari owing to the shift in power dynamics between the two. When the investigation shifts to Dimapur, Nagaland's capital, Ansari assures his seniors that Chaudhary's inclusion in the case is pertinent. The two's presence during the leader's funeral is looked at with suspicion by the larger population, including ACP Baruah (Tillottama Shome), who is weary of how much these two would be able to unearth in a tense environment considering they are not local and hence unaware of the local dynamics.

What works in Paatal Lok 2

Much like the first season, Paatal Lok Season 2's plot is filled with very interesting characters. A distraught Naga girl (Merenla Imsong) seen at the crime spot who is now missing, the slain leader's rebel son, a national advisor called Reddy (Nagesh Kukunoor) who has much to lose if the summit and the talks fail, Uncle Ken (Jahnu Baruah), who offers empathy at the right moments, a local north Indian guide stuck in Dimapur, eager to help just to barter his way back home, a mute child who opens up to a mother figure in the most heartwarming way, a cold-blooded assassin, and so many more. All the characters add up to an intricate tale that also goes back in time to explain the politics of the minority, often sidelined in the heartland.

During a discussion, a senior cop asks Chaudhary to point at Nagaland in the India map, which obviously he fails to spot, thus highlighting the ignorance of the North to the world there, which is hurriedly generalised as the 'North East' by the majority. Most are unable to comprehend the various tribes that make the state, their origins and history, and the clashes that have hindered the land's progress for so long.

The series, 8 episodes, each being 45 minutes long, weaves a story that begins in Delhi and takes off in Dimapur and its outskirts. A lot of local artists are cast in pivotal roles, giving the plot the authenticity it needs. The narrative never loses focus from the main plot, even though it tells a lot of subplots focussing on other characters, even as Chaudhary and Ansari hunt for the killer.

Paatal Lok may be taut, tense thriller, but it is also filled with situational humour and equally tender moments that light up an otherwise grim premise. The series works not just for its plot but also for its little moments. Like the time when Chaudhary opens the ambulance door for a grieving partner of a dead man, or his reaction when Ansari opens up about his darkest secret, or how his lady constable asks if he needs tinde (they are very cheap), while on location looking for suspects.

Jaideep Ahlawat's show

The series isn't flawless though. You almost know which character will die when the makers indulge in the usual trope of focusing on tender moments with the protagonist a few scenes before. But these are some trappings that one can't completely let go of while making an Indian thriller series, and I am willing to overlook them all for the larger picture—the plot in this case—which never loses grip and remains engaging from the very beginning.

Created by Sudeep Sharma, who had directed the first season, and helmed by Avinash Arun, Paatal Lok Season 2 serves as a textbook example of how a sequel of a good thriller should be. Ever so often, OTT platforms and producers announce sequels after witnessing success with the first season. And most falter because they tend to stick to the same template as the first one. In this case, the menace of the netherworld (Paatal Lok) remains, but the politics changes, making the series a sharp commentary on society. Don't miss this series.

Paatal Lok 2 is streaming on Prime Video.