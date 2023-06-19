Oppenheimer biographer 'stunned' by Christopher Nolan's film: I'm emotionally recovering

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming feature, Oppenheimer, has managed to impress historian Kai Bird, who is the co-author of the book on which the film is based upon. Kai Bird spoke about his expectations from the film, during a conversation with David Nirenberg at Leon Levy Center in New York.

Kai Bird said, “I am, at the moment, stunned and emotionally recovering from having seen it. I think it is going to be a stunning artistic achievement, and I have hopes it will actually stimulate a national, even global conversation about the issues that Oppenheimer was desperate to speak out about — about how to live in the atomic age, how to live with the bomb and about McCarthyism — what it means to be a patriot, and what is the role for a scientist in a society drenched with technology and science, to speak out about public issues.”

Kai Bird co-wrote the book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer which won a Pulitzer. The book serves as a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who led the Manhattan Project in the creation of the atomic bomb. In the Nolan film, Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer.

Kai Bird is renowned for his works in various biographies, including books about John J. McCloy, McGeorge Bundy and William Bundy.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will release in theatres on July 21. The Universal Pictures film stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

