On-screen hero keeps his promise to real-life hero; Tom Holland hangs with 6-year-old who saved sister's life

Keeping his word, Tom Holland has given a gift of a lifetime to a true hero. Last year, Bridger Walker made headlines for rescuing his sister from a dog attack. After his story hit the news, he attracted celebrity attention, including Holland's, who vowed to hang out with him.

In July 2020, Bridger Walker was just six years old when he saved his sister, who was four at the time, from a German Shephard attack.

Her life was saved, but he was injured in the process.

Several Avengers offered well wishes to Bridger after the dog attack left him with 90 stitches on his face. Tom Holland invited Bridger to the Spider-Man film set, and he really followed through with his invitation.

Bridger visited the sets where Spider-Man: No Way Home was being filmed. There Holland arranged an unforgettable experience for Bridger and his family, including a tour of the movie set and a chance to try web-slinging.

Bridger's Dad, Robert Walker shared some pictures of his son's "dream-come-true adventure" on Instagram.

He also shared a video of his son enjoying web-slinging with Spiderman.

Bridger took the brunt of the German Shepherd attack. Bridger is currently being treated by his father and his dad has been documenting his recovery on Instagram. After his injuries, Bridger was left with a facial scar. The reason he jumped into action was that he believed "if anyone had to do it, it should be me."