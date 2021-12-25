Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share first pic of their baby boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Marking the special day of Christmas, Olivia Munn And John Mulaney had finally shared the first photo of their baby boy. A week earlier it was reported that the couple have welcomed their newborn secretly.



Introducing him to the world, the couple took to their Instagram account and shared an adorable photo of their newborn son.

Drake gets a new tattoo in honour of late friend Virgil Abloh

“My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” Munn, wrote in an Instagram post along with a pic of the baby sleeping in a cosy blanket and is wearing a blue cap.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," Mulaney wrote. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."



The couple welcomed their first child in November in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. They began dating earlier this year after Mulaney's divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

Drake gets new tattoo in honour of late friend Virgil Abloh

The comedian confirmed in September on Late Night with Seth Meyers, that they were expecting a child together.



"You've had a year," the presenter told John, to which he replied: "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife."