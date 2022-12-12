Nora Fatehi-Jacqueline Fernandez controversy: Why did Nora file defamation case against Jacqueline?

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez, along with 15 media houses, in the 200 crore extortion case. She alleged that the media outlets had "carried forward and circulated" Ms Fernandez's comments. Ms Fatehi went on to say that the media outlets and the actor "were acting in connivance with each other." In a petition filed by her through her lawyer, the actor said “A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action." "Her rapidly progressing career quite obviously has threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on a fair footing," the petition

says.

What does Nora Fatehi’s petition say against Jacqueline Fernandez?

Nora has accused Jacqueline of resorting to using unfair means to take her down, as she failed to compete with Nora in the film industry. The petition further reads, “It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry."

What is the 200 crore extortion case? Does it involve Nora Fatehi?

The main suspect in the Rs 200 crore money laundering scheme is Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He is charged with operating an extortion ring from the Tihar Jail. Now, Nora’s defamation case is related to the central agencies' ongoing investigation into the 200 crore extortion case, in which con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the key defendant. Since it was discovered that Ms Fernandez received pricey gifts from the con artist, she has been designated as an accused in the case and both actors have been called to testify.

Is there any connection between Nora Fatehi and con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar?