Nicki Minaj talks about mental health during her 2022 VMAs Video Vanguard award acceptance speech

Dressed in pink from head to toe, American rapper Nicki Minaj received her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Sunday at MTV VMAs. During her acceptance speech, she spoke about mental health and how it has claimed the lives of several musicians and stars. She also shared that her deepest wish is for people to take mental health more seriously.

"I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people who we think have perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here," Nicki said in her emotional speech. "RIP Daddy, my cousin Richard and my business manager Angela who I never got to say rest in peace to publicly."

The 'Anaconda' rapper also thanked the people who helped her grow in her career. She gave a huge shoutout to Jay-Z, Foxy Brown, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Madonna, among others.

To conclude her speech, she thanked her fandom 'The Barbz' and spoke about her little munchkin, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she welcomed in September 2020 with her husband Kenneth Petty. Take a look!

Nicki Minaj receives the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV #VMAs presented to her by the Barbz.

Meanwhile, a video of Taylor Swift encouraging people to give a standing ovation to Nicki during VMAs is going viral on social media. Netizens are gushing over their adorable bond and are all heart for their friendship. Take a look!

Taylor Swift encourages people around her to stand up during Nicki Minaj’s Vanguard #VMAs speech.



Nicki gave a power-packed performance at the VMAs on Sunday. She performed her hit tracks 'All Things Go', 'Roman's Revenge', 'Monster', 'Beez in the Trap', 'Chun-Li', 'Moment 4 Life', 'Super Bass', 'Anaconda' and 'Super Freaky Girl' in front of a huge crowd in true Barb style.