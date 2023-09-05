Nicki Minaj posts special birthday tribute for Beyonce aka Queen B

American singer-songwriter Beyonce turned 42 on Monday and Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj shared the sweetest birthday post for her. Taking to her social media to give a major birthday shoutout to "queen", Nicki wrote, "Make some noise for the mothe*****ing Queen Bey!!! Happy Birthday, BarBEY." The clip in her Instagram story showed the two artists performing on stage.

On the same day, Nicki unveiled more details about her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. She shared the album artwork and the release date for the highly-anticipated project.

In the cover art, Nicki is seen posing at a futuristic-looking bus stop. The bus stop, which is dominated by the colour pink, appears to be floating in the sky.

In the album cover, the "Anaconda" hitmaker looks stunning in a white ensemble, accentuated by her coloured long hair. She adds a Harajuku touch to her look with a gorgeous headpiece.

Excited fans left heartwarming comments on the post, with one writing, "Let's go Queen." Another wrote, "Talent/Beauty unmatched!!! My one and only queen!!"

Prior to this, Nicki treated fans to a new single, titled "Last Time I Saw You".

"Please enjoy the song as much as I have enjoyed creating it, and just know that Pink Friday 2 is going to be the best album that's been released in years!!! LOVE YOU," Nicki wrote in a message on her website.

The Grammy-nominated rapper also recently penned a thank-you note for her fans. It read, "I can't thank you enough for your love and continued support. I have not been excited about the release of a song to this extent for maybe… I don't know I can't even tell you, I don't even remember when! I hope that it's therapeutic for you."

She continued: "I hope that even after, it makes you reflect and that if you are reflecting on a time, or a person that you wish you could go back in time and have a do over etc… I hope that you are still able to smile at the end of the song by realizing that you now have a chance to treat the people that you love, that are still in your life the way that expresses to them what they mean to you."

