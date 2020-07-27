New book reveals never-heard-before details of Harry and Meghan Markle's first date

While we do know that Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a whirlwind affair before they said ‘I do’ but this is probably the first time when we have insider details of their first few dates -- that cemented their relationship for the future.

In a new controversial book that was released recently called ‘Finding Freedom’, Harry was supposedly “in a trance” after meeting Meghan for the first time.

She also reportedly told her friends after the meeting, "Do I sound crazy when I say this could have legs?"

Their first date was at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in central London, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. 'Finding Freedom': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography reveals tensions in the Royal Family

The couple did a lot of travelling -- Canada and Uk as they kept seeing each other while taking care of professional commitments. Meghan also said to her friend that she wanted to "settle for a nice English gentleman" on a visit to London, according to the book.

A friend told Scobie and Durand that after the three-hour date: "Harry knew they would be together at that point... she was ticking every box fast."

Harry, Meghan Markle distance themselves from upcoming book on time in royal family

The next night they arranged to return to the same place for a romantic dinner, sources told Finding Freedom. The book states: "Despite the palpable attraction between them, there was no goodbye kiss, no expectation, just a hint that something was there and they hoped to see each other again soon. ‘Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other,' a friend said. 'It was as if Harry was in a trance.'"

Queen Elizabeth sees new portrait unveiled at Britain's foreign office

On their third date, Harry surprised Meghan with a trip to Botswana. They stayed in a $1,957 (£1,500) night tent while in the African country. After three months, they said, "I love you".

The book adds: "A friend said: 'She came back smiling and just completely spellbound.'