'Finding Freedom': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography reveals tensions in the Royal Family

'Finding Freedom', a bombshell biography about Harry and Meghan Markle keeps on making the headlines. The book has revealed the life of the couple, while they were royals and the difficulties between the Royal Family around the time of the Megxit.

The biography has been written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on their own experiences as members of the royal press and their reporting.

The former Royal couple has not contributed to the book. The excerpt from the book made stunning claims of the royal couples, and how their relationship become so bitter in the month of March, that the Sussexes and the Cambridges were barely speaking.

The couples hardly spoke to each other at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey despite not having seen each other since January. This year, Meghan and Harry were removed from the line-up, of senior royals who entered the church with the Queen. The decision had been made without their consultation, and they were informed long after the 2,000 orders of service had been printed for guests, with their names notably were absent.





The book further added Kate and William agreed to take their seats at the same time as the Meghan and Harry and the other Royal members, However, the book says, "If we go by their looks, the Cambridges were unhappy with the decision. While Sussexes greeted William and Kate with smiles, the Cambridges showed little response.



''Harry,' William nodded, ignoring Meghan,". As we see in the photos, William and Kate had their backs against Meghan and Harry as Kate was "only turning around to chat with Prince Edward and Sophie, next to the Sussexes. Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with the duchess and she barely acknowledged her."





The book revealed that ''one senior Royal referred to Meghan as 'Harry's showgirl' and another observed that she 'comes with a lot of baggage'.

The book claims that William and Harry barely spoke for several months after the alleged 'that girl' comment and that Kate did little to bridge the gap with Meghan because they were 'not the best of friends'.

It also suggests that Meghan felt her treatment by some Palace staff was 'sexist and prejudiced' and that as a 'successful woman of color' she was labeled 'demanding'.