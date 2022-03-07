Never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana unveiled at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana's new portray has been put on a display at the late royal's former home of Kensington Palace.



The black and white photo was unveiled to the public last week and has been put on display as part of Kensington Palace's 'Life Through a Royal Lens' exhibition.



The image was taken by famed photographer David Bailey in 1988 when she was around 27 years old.



The photo was shared on Instagram with the caption, reading, ''In this never-before-seen image from 1988, Diana, Princess of Wales is captured by David Bailey. Diana’s choice of Bailey as royal photographer, his bold minimalistic style, reflected her desire to establish a new photographic identity for herself. On display in Life Through A Royal Lens at Kensington Palace, opening 4 March.''

Bailey had famously photographed a number of pop-cultural icons including Andy Warhol, Twiggy and The Beatles.



The fashion photographer was reportedly hand-selected by Diana, who passed away in 1997 for his high-contrast lighting and minimalist style.



According to a news release from Historic Royal Palaces, Diana`s decision to work with David "reflected her desire to establish a new photographic identity for herself," a stark contrast from the more established forms of royal portraitures of the past.

Soon after the photo was revealed to the public, royal fans were quick to comment on the similarities between the image and Kate Middleton's 40th birthday pics – which were also commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery.

"But it just makes me wonder… has Kate seen this picture? Because it is a copy paste of her 'Kate at 40' portrait. I am not dragging Kate nor Diana down, it just got me thinking that this actually has a deeper meaning than we thought… and it’s gonna be at KP [Kensington Palace]," one royal fan wrote on Twitter, "I love this one!," another wrote.