Netflix's 'You' wraps up season three with zero cases Of COVID-19

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 24, 2021, 04:28 PM(IST)

Poster of Netflix show 'You' season 2 Photograph:( Twitter )

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to return as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn in 'You' season 3.

It's a wrap for 'You' season 3.

Netflix series has wrapped up filming of the third season of the hit show. 'You' showrunner Sera Gamble took to Twitter on Saturday to share some updates ahead of season 3.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Today is our last day of shooting season 3 of #YouNetflix. Can I brag to you for a hot second?''.

Later, Gamble went on to share more news about the pandemic affected filming on the new episodes and revealed that there was no covid positive patient on set. 

“We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven’t had one since,” she wrote. “I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness. I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs, but holy s*** did everyone show up for each other.”

The show became the most-talked-about-show in 2018 and then reclaiming that position in 2019, in the S3 Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to return as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn.

While giving an update on the show, she wrote “The episodes are f**king bonkers and the performances are insanely good,” she added. “That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.” 

After being delayed due to covid, the show is slated to release later this year. 

