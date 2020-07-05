Neil Young slams Donald Trump for playing his music at 4th July event: 'This is not ok with me'

Donald Trump and Neil Young Photograph:( Twitter )
Neil Young, who became a US citizen this year, said he began his path to US citizenship because he wanted to vote against Trump in the 2020 election.
Veteran singer Neil Young has slammed US President Donald Trump for using his songs at a 4th of July rally at Mount Rushmore.
By re-tweeting the clip of his 'Rockin in the Free World', that was used at the July 4 weekend celebration he wrote, ''This is NOT ok with me…''.
This is NOT ok with me... https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi— Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020
Young also tweeted, ''I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me'', by re-tweeting another clip of 'Like a Hurricane'.
I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa— Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020
In February, Neil penned down an open letter to Trump and wrote, ''You are a disgrace to my country. Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable. Our first black president was a better man than you are''.
"' 'Rockin in the Free World' is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies… Every time ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who does not support you. Me,"he had added.
