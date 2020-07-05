Neil Young slams Donald Trump for playing his music at 4th July event: 'This is not ok with me'

Veteran singer Neil Young has slammed US President Donald Trump for using his songs at a 4th of July rally at Mount Rushmore.



By re-tweeting the clip of his 'Rockin in the Free World', that was used at the July 4 weekend celebration he wrote, ''This is NOT ok with me…''.

This is NOT ok with me... https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020 ×

Young also tweeted, ''I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me'', by re-tweeting another clip of 'Like a Hurricane'.

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020 ×

In February, Neil penned down an open letter to Trump and wrote, ''You are a disgrace to my country. Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable. Our first black president was a better man than you are''.

"' 'Rockin in the Free World' is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies… Every time ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who does not support you. Me,"he had added.



Young, who became a US citizen this year, said he began his path to US citizenship because he wanted to vote against Trump in the 2020 election.