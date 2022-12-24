Nayanthara to make her Hindi debut with 'Connect' before SRK’s 'Jawaan'

Nayanthara is all set to make her Hindi debut with 'Connect' much before her upcoming with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Jawaan'

Having been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on the longest day of the year, Nayanthara's Tamil horror thriller film 'Connect' is garnering immense love from the masses. While the film is all set to release in the Hindi version on 30th December, the audience is eagerly awaiting to watch Nayanthara making her Hindi debut with the film.

Certainly, the audience will get to see the lady superstar in the Hindi version of 'Connect' before her mega release with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming 'Jawaan'.

As Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming 'Jawaan', it will be a treat for her fans in the north to see her much before in 'Connect. The actress enjoys a huge fan base in Tamil and her pairing with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one that has been eagerly awaited but with the release of 'Connect', the audience will get to see her making her debut on 30th December in the theaters.