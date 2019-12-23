National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans for 'Andhadhun' love

Ayushmann Khurrana thanked his fans for immense love as he received the Best Actor National Film Award on Monday.

The 35-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared the video along with a caption that read, "Thank you for the #Andhadhun love."

In the video, Ayushmann was seen receiving the award the National Film Award ceremony for his blockbuster hit `Andhadhun.`

The actor received a huge round of applause while being conferred with the prestigious award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The `Dream Girl` actor acknowledged the applause by joining hands in gratitude. Ayushmann shared the award with Vicky Kaushal for his performance in `Uri: The Surgical Strike`.

The award ceremony was also attended by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Gujarati film `Hellaro` won the Best Feature Film Award. `Badhaai Ho` bagged the award for Best Popular Film and Hindi movie `Padman` won the Best Film on Social Issues.

Aditya Dhar won Best Director Award for `Uri: The Surgical Strike`.

Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actress trophy for her performance in Telugu movie `Mahanati` and Marathi movie `Paani` won the award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation.

Kannada film `Ondalla Eradalla` got Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and Uttarakhand was declared Most Film Friendly State.