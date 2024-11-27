New Delhi

The world premiere of the much-awaited Telugu original Vikkatakavi took place at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Extremely proud of his work and to be able to get a worldwide premiere of the ZEE5 show in the attendance of film festival enthusiasts, Telugu language actors Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash spoke about why the show holds a special place in their hearts.

Marking his debut at IFFI this year, Naresh Agastya reflected on the experience, calling it a moment that will always hold a special place in his heart. He shared, “Firsts are always memorable, and having our show premiere at one of the most prestigious festivals, IFFI, is truly surreal. The overwhelming response we received feels like the perfect icing on the cake.”

Agastya added, “For a regional show to be showcased at such a significant platform and to be met with such appreciation is more than we could have hoped for. This has been an incredibly encouraging start to the promotional journey, and we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience Vikkatakavi on ZEE5 on November 28”.

Vikkatakavi’s plot

Vikkatakavi is set in the soon-to-be-submerged province of Amaragiri. The show unravels the tale of Ramakrishna, a detective tasked with investigating a peculiar mystery: villagers are inexplicably losing their memories after venturing into the Nallamalla Forest at night, which they attribute to the curse of a goddess.

As Ramakrishna delves deeper, he uncovers a far more sinister truth involving a historical conspiracy, political intrigue, and the tragic death of the king’s son. With Amaragiri on the verge of being submerged under the Krishna River, its secrets risk being lost forever—unless Ramakrishna can uncover the truth before time runs out.

Vikkatakavi will premiere on November 28.

About IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) started in 1952. Since its inception, the film festival has been curating spectacular films from all over the world. Its goal is to provide a single platform for ambitious filmmakers, cineastes, and industry professionals to have access to excellent cinema from across the world.