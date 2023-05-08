MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Check the Full Winners List Here
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners List: HBO's critically acclaimed drama, The Last of Us, was the big winner of the night and took three golden popcorn statuettes home. Tom Cruise also won the Best Performance in a Movie award for Top Gun: Maverick. He accepted the award from the cockpit of a fighter jet.
The winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony. The much-awaited ceremony was supposed to take place as an in-person ceremony in Santa Monica, California. However, due to the Writers Guild of America strike, the producers opted for a pre-taped event.
Due to the ongoing writers' strike, actress Drew Barrymore also stepped back from her hosting duties to show her support for the writers. Coming to the winner, HBO's critically acclaimed drama, The Last of Us, was the big winner of the night. The apocalyptic drama took three golden popcorn statuettes home. Tom Cruise also won the Best Performance in a Movie award for Top Gun: Maverick. He accepted the award from the cockpit of a fighter jet.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was the big winner of the night. Ortega, 20, won the award for her phenomenal acting in Netflix's popular series in the Best Performance in a Show category.
Check MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 full Winners List here:
Best Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI - Winner
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
Stranger Things
The Last of Us - Winner
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowjackets
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Movie
Austin Butler, Elvis
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer, Nope
Michael B. Jordan, Creed II
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick - Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2 - Winner
Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer, Nope
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance in a Show
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday - Winner
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Villain
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Winner
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
M3GAN (portrayed by Jenna Davis and Amie Donald), M3GAN
The Bear, Cocaine Bear
Best Hero
Diego Luna, Andor
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us - Winner
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kiss
Anna Torv & Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us
Harry Styles & David Dawson, My Policeman
Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks - Winner
Riley Keough & Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building
Most Frightened Performance
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - Winner
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear
Justin Long, Barbarian
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon, Smile
Best Fight
Ladybug vs. The Wolf, Bullet Train
Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, Scream VI - Winner
Vecna vs. Eleven, Stranger Things
John Wick vs. Everyone, John Wick: Chapter 4
Escape from Narkina 5, Andor
Best Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show - Winner
Joel Madden, Ink Master
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Breakthrough Performance
Bad Bunny, Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things - Winner
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Song
“Still Alive,” Demi Lovato
“Vegas,” Doja Cat
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift - Winner