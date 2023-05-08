MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Check the Full Winners List Here

The winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony. The much-awaited ceremony was supposed to take place as an in-person ceremony in Santa Monica, California. However, due to the Writers Guild of America strike, the producers opted for a pre-taped event.

Due to the ongoing writers' strike, actress Drew Barrymore also stepped back from her hosting duties to show her support for the writers. Coming to the winner, HBO's critically acclaimed drama, The Last of Us, was the big winner of the night. The apocalyptic drama took three golden popcorn statuettes home. Tom Cruise also won the Best Performance in a Movie award for Top Gun: Maverick. He accepted the award from the cockpit of a fighter jet.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was the big winner of the night. Ortega, 20, won the award for her phenomenal acting in Netflix's popular series in the Best Performance in a Show category. Check MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 full Winners List here: Best Movie



Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI - Winner

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show



Stranger Things

The Last of Us - Winner

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowjackets

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie



Austin Butler, Elvis

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer, Nope

Michael B. Jordan, Creed II

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick - Winner

Best Comedic Performance



Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2 - Winner

Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer, Nope

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance in a Show



Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday - Winner

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Villain



Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Winner

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things

M3GAN (portrayed by Jenna Davis and Amie Donald), M3GAN

The Bear, Cocaine Bear

Best Hero



Diego Luna, Andor

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us - Winner

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kiss



Anna Torv & Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us

Harry Styles & David Dawson, My Policeman

Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks - Winner

Riley Keough & Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building

Most Frightened Performance



Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - Winner

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear

Justin Long, Barbarian

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon, Smile

Best Fight



Ladybug vs. The Wolf, Bullet Train

Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, Scream VI - Winner

Vecna vs. Eleven, Stranger Things

John Wick vs. Everyone, John Wick: Chapter 4

Escape from Narkina 5, Andor

Best Host



Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show - Winner

Joel Madden, Ink Master

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Breakthrough Performance



Bad Bunny, Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things - Winner

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies