MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Check the Full Winners List Here

New Delhi, India
Updated: May 08, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners List: HBO's critically acclaimed drama, The Last of Us, was the big winner of the night and took three golden popcorn statuettes home. Tom Cruise also won the Best Performance in a Movie award for Top Gun: Maverick. He accepted the award from the cockpit of a fighter jet.

The winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony. The much-awaited ceremony was supposed to take place as an in-person ceremony in Santa Monica, California. However, due to the Writers Guild of America strike, the producers opted for a pre-taped event.

Due to the ongoing writers' strike, actress Drew Barrymore also stepped back from her hosting duties to show her support for the writers. Coming to the winner, HBO's critically acclaimed drama, The Last of Us, was the big winner of the night. The apocalyptic drama took three golden popcorn statuettes home. Tom Cruise also won the Best Performance in a Movie award for Top Gun: Maverick. He accepted the award from the cockpit of a fighter jet.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was the big winner of the night. Ortega, 20, won the award for her phenomenal acting in Netflix's popular series in the Best Performance in a Show category. 

Check MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 full Winners List here:

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI - Winner
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things
The Last of Us - Winner
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowjackets
Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler, Elvis
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer, Nope
Michael B. Jordan, Creed II
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick - Winner

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2 - Winner
Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer, Nope
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday - Winner
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Winner
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
M3GAN (portrayed by Jenna Davis and Amie Donald), M3GAN
The Bear, Cocaine Bear

Best Hero

Diego Luna, Andor
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us - Winner
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kiss

Anna Torv & Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us
Harry Styles & David Dawson, My Policeman
Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks - Winner
Riley Keough & Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - Winner
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear
Justin Long, Barbarian
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon, Smile

Best Fight

Ladybug vs. The Wolf, Bullet Train
Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, Scream VI - Winner
Vecna vs. Eleven, Stranger Things
John Wick vs. Everyone, John Wick: Chapter 4
Escape from Narkina 5, Andor

Best Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show - Winner
Joel Madden, Ink Master
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny, Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things - Winner
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Song

“Still Alive,” Demi Lovato
“Vegas,” Doja Cat
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift - Winner

