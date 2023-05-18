Mrunal Thakur looks picture perfect in Cannes red carpet debut

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has the Internet’s approval on her debut look at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. She donned a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble for the occasion and looked nothing less than dreamy.

The ensemble is a beaded embroidered saree custom made for Mrunal for the occasion. She completed the look with shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse. She thanked the designers for their collaborative effort and making her look like a dream come true. Sharing pictures of the fit, she wrote, “Thank you Falguni and Shane Peacock for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the Desi Girl I’m.”

Mrunal touched down Cannes earlier in the day and made her Cannes appearance in a black sparkly shrug with black monikini and net pants. Mrunal’s dress is a Dhruv Kapoor jacket over a net swimsuit by Studio Verandah. She paired the outfit with earrings from Vandals World and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor are also expected at the Cannes Film festival 2023. a Dhruv Kapoor jacket over a net swimsuit by Studio Verandah. She paired the outfit with earrings from Vandals World and Christian Louboutin shoes.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.