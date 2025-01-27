Mrs trailer: What happens when a woman with big dreams is married off to a family where all they task her with is cooking food and taking care of the house? The film takes a look at the everyday struggles of women while tackling issues such as gender inequality, societal expectations, personal growth, and more.

The film will stream on ZEE5 from February 7.

The film is directed by Arati Kadav and stars Sanya Malhotra in the leading role as a young bride who finds herself drowning in the sea of familial chores. She plays a trained dancer who has to revisit her talent after having forgotten her identity since getting married.

Mrs is produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios.

Mrs Plot and Release Date

In the trailer, Mrs. follows the journey of a young woman, Richa (Sanya Malhotra), whose dream of becoming a dancer takes a backseat when she is married into a traditional family with a patriarchal twist. Suddenly, she’s overwhelmed by an endless pile of household chores, all while her in-law’s mantra of "the kitchen is a woman's domain" echoes in her mind.

Watch the trailer here:

As she battles the overwhelming weight of expectations and sees her dreams fade, something inside her shifts. Will Richa continue to submit to the system, or will she take a bold step that surprises both her family and herself?

Director of Mrs, Arati Kadav said, "Directing Mrs. has been an incredibly rewarding experience. It’s a story that speaks to the everyday challenges faced by women, but it’s also about breaking free from the confines of tradition and finding one's true voice. The opportunity to present this narrative allowed me to explore universal themes of identity, ambition, and the struggle to hold onto one's dreams. I am grateful to Harman Baweja, our producer, for choosing me to tell this story.”

Sanya Malhotra said, "When I read the script for Mrs., I was excited to bring this powerful story to life—it’s a reflection of the everyday struggles many women face, and it’s about time we start talking about it. My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice, and I hope the audience feels inspired by her transformation!”

