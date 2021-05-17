'Money Heist's beloved professor Alvaro Morte has a message for his fans in India

Popular Netflix series 'La Casa de Papel' aka 'Money Heist' has a different level of popularity across the world and apart from the series the character which excite us the most is Professor Alvaro Morte.



Recently, the star chatted with his global fandom during an Instagram live chat after wrapping up the show for the final time. During the talk, the actor reached out to his Indian fans.

During the session, the actor was asked about his show's popularity in India and by responding to it, Alvaro said, "Love from India! Wow, that’s one country I’d like to visit. I know a lot of fans from India. I get a lot of messages from there. They are all very nice and thank you so much for following us.”



He added, “It’s very nice when you’ve been working for months and you have the love of many countries from all over the world."



During the talk, he was joined by his co-star Najwa Nimri and co-director Jesús Colmenar. By recalling the amazing year after wrapping up the show, Alvaro said, “It’s been a huge adventure with an amazing crew, team, and cast. I feel like I’ve learned a lot and I can do many things (after) doing the Professor."

Before the announcement of the show's wrapping up, Morte paid an emotional goodbye after completing his part of the shoot for the fifth and final season.

A few weeks back, Morte posted a video of himself showing the set of the show. ''Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU," he wrote.



'Money Heist' season 5 will premiere on Netflix later this year.