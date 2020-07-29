Mom and daughter in UK launch magazines 'Cocoa Girl' and 'Cocoa Boy' to promote black culture

Faith, 6 and her mother, Serlina have launched two magazines in the UK called ‘Cocoa Girl’ and ‘Cocoa Boy’. You ask what's the big deal around it, well these magazines have a specific aim of promoting black culture amongst people of all races and genders.

They aim to celebrate black children while teaching others about black culture.

It started as an experiment when Faith, who was at home during the coronavirus lockdown wanted to read magazines as part of homeschooling lessons. She looked at every magazine but did not find people like her, rather who looked like her.

That's when it struck them that they needed magazines for black people so that they could identify themselves in it.

Faith’s mother happens to be a graphic designer who has experience of working on magazines. So she created a magazine with Faith as editor, deciding what went into it and how it looked overall.

Serlina, the mother said, "These magazines aren't just for black children, they are for children from all races as it teaches them about the black culture and black history."

Since the duo created the magazine there has been a lot of interest, hundreds of copies have already been sold. Publishers from around the world have also asked for copies and people have asked for it to be translated in different languages.