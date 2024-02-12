Mithun Chakraborty's health is better, to be discharged soon

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is getting better. The actor was taken to a hospital over the weekend after he complained of chest pain.

He was getting treated at the Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata where he was admitted on Saturday. On February 12, doctors suggested that Mithun be discharged as he is currently on a soft diet.

The hospital said, "He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge.”

Initially complaining of chest pain, Mithun suffered a brain stroke at the hospital.

Mithun Chakraborty has undergone several tests including an MRI. Mithun was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain..

What is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident?

Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke occurs when the brain's blood vessels get narrowed or blocked caused by blood clots or other debris travelling through the bloodstream, most often from the heart.

Some of the key symptoms of Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke are slurred speech, confusion, not understanding speech, difficulty in swallowing, Numbness, weakness or paralysis in the face, arm, or leg, having suddenly blurred or blackened vision in one or both eyes, severe headache with vomiting, dizziness and trouble walking (stumble or lose balance or coordination).

A celebrated actor

Mithun Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil. The actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He went on to act in films like Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad, and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.