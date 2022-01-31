Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu mourns tragic demise

Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, has died. She was 30.



As per the reports, Kryst died Sunday (January 30) after jumping from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City around 7:15 a.m. local time.



"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said Sunday in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her family said. “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”



Hours before her death, Kryst shared a picture of herself with a caption, ''May this day bring you rest and peace.''

Kryst, an attorney, was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019.





Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu also expressed her sorrow over Kryst's death. Taking to her Instagram account, Sandhu shared a beautiful picture of them and wrote, "This is heartbreaking and unbelievable, you were always an inspiration to many. Rest In Peace Cheslie."