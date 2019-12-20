Miss America 2020: Biochemist Camille Schrier performs science experiment in talent round, wins the crown

Virginia's bio-chemist Camille Schrier has been crowned Miss America 2020. Schrier beat 50 contestants and won the crown in a grand event on Thursday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.



During the talent round, Schrier impressed judges by performing a chemistry experiment on stage.



Schrier has two undergraduate science degrees and is studying a doctorate in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

She has won a $50,000 (£38,000) scholarship and a one-year role as Miss America. In her winning speech, the beauty queen said she hoped to "break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020".

The newly crowned beauty queen told judges that the 'new Miss America is someone who needs to educate'. The judges' panel comprised of Kelly Rowland, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and actress Lauren Ash.



Schrier's victory is just another progressive step in the history of Miss America's beauty contest format. Since 2018, the organisers have tried to look at contestants beyond the usual standards of beauty.

Since 2018 the competition has attempted to re-brand its image and scrapped the swimwear segment and appearance-based judging criteria.

Instead, contestants are encouraged to showcase their talents and are interviewed about their passion, intelligence and understanding of the Miss America role.