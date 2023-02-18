'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away after suffering heart attack

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, who is known for his work in 'Mirzapur,' 'Raaes,' and many other famous shows and films, has passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 56 years old.



Pradhan suffered a heart attack on Friday during an awards function in Mumbai, where he complained of chest pain.



Pradhan was quickly taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was declared dead.



Actor Yashpal Sharma detailed the shocking incident in an Instagram post. "Today I attended this programme in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Hundreds of artists were present, but shortly after receiving the award, our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack.''

"The whole programme stopped with the help of the people, and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital, which was the closest, but no one could save him, and he passed away... "May his soul rest in peace and bring courage to the family," Sharma wrote.



Soon after his death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in.



Rajesh Tailang, who has worked with Shahnawaz in Mirzapur, mourned his death, saying,



"Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam! You were an amazing person and a great actor. It was a

pleasure to work with you."

Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha 🙏#purushram #mirzapur pic.twitter.com/GviB4x53bj — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) February 17, 2023