Milind Soman calls smoking the ‘stupidest thing’ he has ever done

May 31 is celebrated as World No Tobacco Day and Milind Soman posted a video on th day to emphasise what we already know -- that smoking is harmful to our body. In a boomerang video of self, Milind Soman was seen tearing a cigarette into two as he wrote, “Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did – smoke!! (sic).”

That video has become the talk of the town.

Milind, who started off with modelling, then acting and is now a fitness enthusiast -- takes his habits seriously. Milind, known for being extremely fit at the age that he is right now, shared with fans that he started to smoke at the age of 32 “on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series” he was shooting at the time. He further wrote, “There was no reason to start,” Soman wrote, adding he was simply “hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked”.

“I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could.”

“I think I got off lightly. Probably because of a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky (sic),” he finished.