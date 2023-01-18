Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd join Steve Martin, Selena Gomez starrer 'Only Murders in the Building'

Season three of hit Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' is already looking exciting thanks to the star cast. The show's principal cast included Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. And now veteran star Meryl Streep along with Paul Rudd has joined the cast of the show, which is currently filming its third season.



Gomez who also serves as the executive producer of the show shared the news on Instagram as she shared a group selfie with her co-actors. She also posted a video with her co-stars from the sets where Streep makes an appearance at the end, right behind the lead trio.



'Only Murders in the Building' started on Hulu in August 2021 and instantly became a hit. Its second season premiered in July 2022.