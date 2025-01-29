Hollywood star Meryl Streep had a close call while trying to evacuate from her home during the Los Angeles wildfire earlier this month. Streep's nephew, Abe Streep, has now recounted the harrowing experience that the iconic actress had to go through while trying to leave her home during the Palisades Fire, which burned down several homes in the area.

Meryl Streep drove through neighbour's yard

In an article penned for New York Magazine, Abe shared that his aunt's driveway was blocked. Her neighbour's yard was the only exit from her home, he revealed.



"Evacuation mandates were sent across the city," Abe wrote. "My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit.



"Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbour, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbours on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."

So far, Streep has not spoken about her experience in public or to any publication.

Martin Short took his family photo album while evacuating home

For his piece in New York Magazine, Abe also spoke to Streep's Only Murders In the Building co-star, Martin Short, about his evacuation experience.



Short, who moved to the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in 1984, told Abe, "Right away I knew this is where I wanted to live. You’re five minutes from the ocean or five minutes from the greatest hiking in the mountains imaginable."

Short told Abe that the safety of the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood stood out to him.

"There was only one way in and one way out," he explained.

Short explained that once he was notified to evacuate, he collected family photo albums and got into his car.

Short shared that he did not lose his home during the fires, but one of his sons who lives nearby did. He also has no plans on leaving his beloved Pacific Palisades. "I will definitely stay in my home," Short said.

Several celebrity homes have been burnt down in the Los Angeles wildfires. Celebrities like Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Billy Cyrus have lost homes in the wildfires.

