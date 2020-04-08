Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria recreate hit song, Twitter divided

In a world of remxes, we have another tha has been recreated.

Remember the hit 'Delhi 6' number Masakali that was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor? Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have now recreated the song and its called 'Masakali 2.0'.

The new music video features Tara and Sidharth as a romantic couple who get drenched in rain and break into a luxurious hotel room. The two go on to enjoy themselves while grooving to the foot-tapping music until they are finally caught by the original occupants of the room. The remix number has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song was originally composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan and penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Watch the song here:

The new song received mixed reactions from social media users. While one wrote, “HOW CAN YOU DESTROY A LYRICAL MASTERPIECE AND A CINEMATOGRAPHICAL TREAT TO THE EYES JUST LIKE THAT? PURANE GAANO KI HADDIYA TODNA BAND KARO YAAR.” Another wrote, “Original masakali was celebrating a free spirited and carefree part every woman has. Masakali 2.0 is just another bollywood remake which literally no one requested for..”

Another user commented, “Another song ruined just like our future. Agreed?”