Marvelous Mrs Maisel is back: Prime Video teases premiere date, teaser

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will return for its fifth and final season as Prime Video announced its premiere date. Set for a release on April 14, the hit show will drop its first three episodes in the first instalment. The remaining six episodes of the season will then be released weekly.

Rachel Brosnahan aka Midge will obviously take over the lead role as Mrs Maisel. Other series regulars who will return include Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. However, Luke Kirby will give the season a miss. We are not sure if he will make a guest appearance in season 5.

Watch Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 teaser here:

The official synopsis of Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 reads: “Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”