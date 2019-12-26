Martin Scorsese trolled by daughter with 'Marvel-ous' gifts on Christmas

Martin Scorsese's youngest daughter Francesca trolled the veteran filmmaker on Chritsmas with Marvel theme gift wrapping papers.

Francesca decided to wrap her father's Christmas gift in Marvel theme wrapping papers and shared a picture on Instagram as well!

The photo has sheets of wrapping paper, all featuring prominent Marvel superheroes. The photo was captioned as "Look what I'm wrapping my Dad's Xmas gifts in".





(via Instagram)

For those coming in late, Scorsese created a storm earlier this year when he termed Marvel films as not cinema. The comment got Hollywood divided with many prominent filmmakers and actors backing Scorsese while stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans challenging the veteran director's claims.

Later, the filmmaker had to write an op-ed in the New York Times to explain himself.

While the storm has now subsided, but Francesca perhaps wanted her father to get a good reminder of the year that went by.

Scorsese has been nominated for his work in 'The Irishman' at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards 2020. The filmmaker has recently hinted that the film would be his last as a director.