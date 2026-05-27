/Marathi actor Mahesh Pawar dies in a tragic car accident, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

In a shocking turn of events, Marathi actor Mahesh Pawar, known for his role in the television show Appi Amchi Collector, died in a tragic road accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. He was 25.

As per PTI, the tragic road accident took place in the Ambenali Ghat area on the Poladpur-Mahabaleshwar road when an SUV plunged over 1,000 feet into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident took place in a location, which is about 180 km from Mumbai. Apart from Pawar, the seven other people in the car were killed in the deadly crash on Monday, officials said.

All victims were travelling together when the car lost control and fell into the deep gorge in the hilly area.

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As per the report, the police traced the victims’ last location via a mobile tower near Poladpur. On Monday morning, they found the SUV in a deep gorge in Ambenali Ghat. Officials suspect the incident occurred after the driver lost control in the ghat area.

All the victims are between 19 and 35 years. Apart from Pawar, the other victims are: Ritesh Lokhande, 22, Suhas Lokhande, 20, Utkarsh Shingte, 21, Nikhil Shingte, 25, Mahesh Pawar, 25, Aditya Salunkhe, 21, Rajesh Katkar, 35, and Ansh Chavan, 19.

As per reports, all of them left from Harne in Dapoli in the SUV around 2 am Sunday. After they failed to reach Satara on time, relatives started a search. After they failed, they later contacted the police.

CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths, adding that rescue operations were underway on a “war footing.”In a statement, he said the eight friends were on a trip when their vehicle plunged nearly 1,500 feet into the gorge.

What was Mahesh Pawar known for?