Manoj Bajpayee film Bandaa set for OTT release, trailer out

The trailer for Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bandaa was released on Monday. In a two-minute long video, Manoj is seen playing the role of a lawyer who sets out to fight against a powerful godman. With godman having assaulted a minor, the lawyer wants justice to be delivered. The trailer shows a tough fight for Manoj as he has to get the minor justice amid crazy support for the godman by his followers.

The video was captioned, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Only one man is enough), An ordinary lawyer is out to fight an extraordinary case! But can he win against a powerful godman accused of assaulting a minor and deliver justice to the victim? Find out in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, A ZEE5 Original Film inspired by true events. Premieres 23rd May 2023."

Watch Bandaa trailer here:

Bandaa is set for an OTT release on ZEE5. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma. The movie will release on Zee5 on May 23.

Manoj was last seen in Gulmohar, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also starred Sharmila Tagore. He will also be seen in the third part of the superhit web series The Family Man.

