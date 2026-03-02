/Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram goes private on Instagram amid sexual harassment allegations

Director of Malayalam hit film Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram S Poduval has been accussed of sexually harassing a young woman in 2022. A case has registered against the filmmaker in Kochi. Before the news broke out, the filmmaker made his Instagram account private, which many felt was due to cyberbullying by actor Dilleep’s fans.

Case filed against Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram

According to a report in PTI, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Chidambaram on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman. The incident allegedly took place in 2022. The complainant stated that the filmmaker trespassed into her apartment and sexually misbehaved with her.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. The complainant’s statement was recorded before the case was registered.

A notice will now be issued to Chidambaram, asking him to appear for questioning. The filmmaker, who also directed the film Jan.E.Man, has not responded to the allegations so far.

Chidambaram made his Instagram account private

On Saturday, before news of his sexual harassment case broke, Chidambaram made his Instagram account private. The page was a public profile earlier. A rumour was circulating that the Manjummel Boys team was planning to make a film with Dileep.

Chidambaram took to social media on Saturday and wrote on his Instagram stories, “Please verify before you post trash. And I am not a survival thriller specialist.”

The comment did not go down well for many of Dileep’s fans, who instantly started spamming the filmmaker who eventually took down his story and made his account private.

Many on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit had assumed that he made his account private due to the bullying. Soon after, the news of his alleged sexual harassment case came to light which made many wonder if he made the account private due to this reason.

About Chidambaram