Malayalam actor Sreenivasan on ventilator support after bypass surgery

Fans have doubled up on prayers and are sending their love to South Indian actor Sreenivasan who was admitted to a hospital after severe chest pains. The actor then had to go through a bypass surgery and is currently on ventilator support.
The actor was reportedly admitted to a hospital last week.
His test results after getting checked revealed that the actor was suffering from triple vessel disease. This is why a bypass had to be operated.
Fans of the actor have flooded social media since with messages of prayers. One fan wrote, “The veteran actor, writer and director #Sreenivasan is on ventilator support after a bypass surgery following heart issues. Wishing him a speedy recovery," while another said, “Get well soon, Anna."
